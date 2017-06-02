Shoko Festival dates set

Share this article:

HARARE - This year's edition of Shoko Festival will run in Harare from September 29 to October 1 at the Zimbabwe Museum of Human Sciences along Rotten Row.

According to festival coordinator Natalie Kombe, Shoko Festival now in its seventh year, will run under the theme "Youtopia."

"The theme this year celebrates the individual and what the concept of Utopia means to a person. The current economic situation presents many daily challenges for Zimbabweans across the board, so the idea behind the theme is to explore what it is to reach for an ideal, whether it's personally or professionally, where do people see themselves and what essentially is their happy place," Kombe said.

She added that this year's edition of the festival would be tailor-made to promote its mandate of promoting urban culture and creating a vibrant space "where the youth are able to attend, engage, be inspired and aspire for more.

"It's important for young people to be encouraged to participate, to have their voices recognised and understood, so that they are motivated to contribute significantly and positively to the development of the nation."

Last year, the festival was headlined by celebrated South African rapper AKA. Interestingly, the talented and controversial rapper rocked the fast-improving festival a year after his sworn rival and compatriot Cassper Nyovest.

Other artistes who have performed at the festival in the past include, Jah Prayzah , Winky D, hip-hop stars Khuli Chana and Junior Brown, comedians Tol A$$ Mo, Tumi Morake, Doc Vikela and Clive Chigubu, songtresses Bucie and Hope Masike and reggae legend Tony Rebel.