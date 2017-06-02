Results will come — Bantu Rovers

Share this article:

BULAWAYO - Although they are languishing just a place off the bottom of the Castle Lager Premiership log and with only two wins from 10 matches, Bantu Rovers are not panicking yet.

Tshintsha Guluva have lost their last three matches and are already one of the early favourites for relegation come the end of the season.

Despite this gloomy outlook, Rovers manager Wilbert Sibanda said the Bulawayo side is confident of posting positive results going forward.

"We are in the right path; what happens when an organisation is starting at the beginning of the year, you set your own goals and you know what you want to achieve, as Bantu Rovers we feel we are in the right track," Sibanda said.

This weekend, Tshintsha Guluva welcome back head coach and owner Methembe Ndlovu, who had gone to Europe, for the trip to ZPC Kariba.

"Going forward we are going to compete every single game that we play, I don't think there is any team which can say we don't mind being relegated," Ndlovu said.

"While we accept that four teams are going to go down but there is less than a third of the season that has been played.

"There are many more games to be played and as long as we take each game at a time and do our best we will end up where we belong.

Ndlovu added: "We are confident of giving our best effort but we don't know where that will leave us but we are going week in week out and preparing the best way we can and put the best team that can bring good results."

Turning to the ZPC game, Ndlovu said: "We have a lot of respect for ZPC and we know it's going to be a difficult game but all we can do is to focus on the preparations and hope it's enough, but we cannot really control the game but we can control how we prepare and how we apply ourselves on the day."