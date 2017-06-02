Ntouba to miss Tsholotsho game

Share this article:

HARARE - Dynamos will be without Cameroonian forward Christian Ntouba and midfielder Masimba Mambare for tomorrow's Castle Lager Premiership match against Tsholotsho because of injuries.

Ntouba has won over the hard to please DeMbare fans by scoring crucial goals in recent matches but is struggling with a thigh and shoulder problem while Mambare is down with a knee injury and has not trained since the team's 3-1 victory over ZPC Kariba last weekend.

Speaking on the sidelines of Dynamos official website launch yesterday, coach Lloyd Mutasa said: "Obviously, it's a big blow especially for Christian, he has found his feet and we were looking up to him but such is the nature of the game and we have to look elsewhere. We have prepared well and we are looking forward to the match though."

Mutasa said they are eager to pick maximum points in Beitbridge, a place that has proved to be difficult to return from with maximum points.

"The last time we went to Beitbridge was against Border Strikers and we failed to collect maximum points and this time around we would want to make amends and come up with a positive result there," he said.

"We wouldn't want to look much into how they are playing because these teams tend to raise their game each time they face Dynamos. We don't need to underestimate any team in the league hence we need to be at our full strength to come out victorious."

Mutasa said they are eager to maintain their mini revival having picked up two straight wins against Harare City and ZPC Kariba.

"Just like any other team you would want to continue with the good form and we are not exceptional, we are also eager to get maximum points. We know it's going to be a tough match but we need to get three points if we are to mount a serious title challenge," added Mutasa.

Meanwhile, Ngezi Platinum Stars will be without midfielder Liberty Chakoroma for their home clash against Chapungu after he accumulated three yellow cards.

Tomorrow:

Yadah FC v Hwange (NSS, 1pm SS), Harare City v Chicken Inn (NSS, 3pm SS), Bulawayo City v How Mine (Barbourfields), ZPC Kariba v Bantu Rovers (Nyamhunga), Tsholotsho v Dynamos (Dulivhadzimu)

Sunday:

Highlanders v Triangle (Barbourfields), Ngezi Platinum v Chapungu (Baobab, SS), Shabanie Mine v FC Platinum (Maglas)