Man caged for stabbing friend

Bernard Chiketo  •  2 June 2017 1:34PM  •  0 comments

MUTARE - A Penhalonga man has been caged eight months for stabbing his friend over a $231 debt.

Alluis Tsiga, 27, of Tsvingwe Township, was convicted after a full trial by magistrate Tendai Mahwe.

He was charged with assault as defined in Section 89 of Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

It was the State’s case that Tsiga visited his friend on May 6 at around 2200 hours demanding his money back.

The complainant reportedly denied owing Tsiga any money, which infuriated him.

In a fit of rage, Tsiga allegedly drew a knife from his pocket and stabbed the complainant on the right side of the stomach.

The complainant screamed for help, forcing Tsiga to run away.

He then made a police report the next morning, leading to Tsiga’s arrest.

A medical report confirmed that he sustained a cut on the right side of the stomach which was caused by a sharp object.

Brighton Shamuyarira was prosecuting.

