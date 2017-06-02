Joss Stone to perform in Harare tonight

Share this article:

HARARE - Grammy Award-winning British soul singer Joss Stone will perform at 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale tonight as part of a world tour which is taking her to 196 countries.

The internationally-acclaimed British star, who is known for hits such as Fell in Love With A Boy, The Love We Had (Stays on my Mind), Baby, Baby, Baby and You Had Me, will share the stage with local artistes Tamy, Ammara and Gemma Griffiths.

Joss Stone's performance in Zimbabwe has been made possible by a local arts promotion organisation called Ngoma NeHosho director led by Walter Wanyaya.

In an interview with the Daily News yesterday, the Ngoma NeHosho director said Joss Stone, who was scheduled to perform in Kigali, Rwanda last night, would jet into Harare today.

"Joss Stone is excited to be playing in Zimbabwe for the first time and we are thrilled to present a unique concert and a unique line up. This one-night-only performance is part of Joss Stone's amazing "Total World Tour", in which she is going for a record of trying to perform in every country on the planet," Wanyaya said, adding that the forthcoming gig would be the fifth to be organised by his arts promotion organisation.

"Since inception in 2014, Ngoma NeHosho Live Sessions have grown from strength-to-strength with previous editions hosting South African Legend Bra Hugh Masekela, local legend Oliver Mtukudzi, Victor Kunonga, Alexio Kawara, Tariro NeGitare and Mokoomba to mention a few.

"Ngoma NeHosho is designed to bring to Zimbabwe audiences a different kind of concert experience to what they are used to and to engage with all audiences."