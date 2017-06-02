Jah Prayzah features in revamped Coke Studio

Share this article:

HARARE - Music star Jah Prayzah is Zimbabwe's representative in Coke Studio Africa 2017, a music flagship show that resulted from the merger of Coke Studio Africa and Coke Studio South Africa.

The Uzumba-born artiste is among different artistes from over 30 African countries who are collaborating. These include Khaligraph Jones & Band, Becca from Kenya, Rayvanny, Izzo Bizness, Nandy from Tanzania, Sami Dan from Ethiopia, Bebe Cool, Eddy Kenzo and Sheebah, Ykee Benda representing Uganda, Nasty C, Busiswa, Mashayabhuqe from South Africa, Youssoupha from Democratic Republic of Congo, Runtown and Yemi from Nigeria.

According to Monali Shah, the senior content excellence manager for Coca-Cola southern and east African Business Unit and Coke Studio Africa project director, is dedicated to creating exciting collaborations among African musicians.

"We aim to bring the continent alive through a fusion of music and culture that celebrates our diversity.

"Music is the heartbeat and the soul of many diverse communities throughout Africa. From Bongo, to Kwaito, to Lingala and other genres across Africa, Coke Studio Africa is helping introduce these different musical styles to new communities for the first time, while maintaining a long tradition of Coca-Cola's use of music to build its brands," she said.

To ramp up the excitement, Coke Studio Africa 2017 has roped in top producers who include Yuvir Pillay Nivedan a.k.a Sketchy Bongo from South Africa, Kiff No beat from Ivory Coast, and Nahreel from Tanzania.

Vee Chibanda, Coca Cola Zimbabwe activation manager, is equally excited by the project.

"Music has always been the heartbeat and soul of Africa, but the Internet, social media and creativity is taking artists from their communities and cities and allowing them to reach an audience across the continent which is being supported through initiatives such as Coke Studio Africa," Chibanda said.