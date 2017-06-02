Chiyangwa's house burgled

Tarisai Machakaire  •  2 June 2017 1:40PM  •  2 comments

HARARE - A suspected armed robber was dragged to court yesterday after he allegedly broke into the house of Bruce Chiyangwa — the son of flamboyant businessman Philip Chiyangwa — and threatened a chef and two housemaids with a knife.

Jerry Tafuririka, 38, of Coldstream in Chinhoyi, appeared before Harare magistrate Barbra Chimboza facing a charge of unlawful entry.

He, however, refused to come out of the holding cell and shouted meaningless statements prompting prosecutor Sabastian to apply for him to be medically examined.

“…under the circumstances...may an order be passed for the accused person to be examined by three psychiatrists to determine his mental state,” Mutizirwa addressed the court.

Tafuririka was remanded in custody to June 14 pending outcome of his mental examination.

The complainant is Cloudious Matorofa, 30, a chef at 11 Crowhill, Greystone Park Harare.

The State alleged that on May 29 this year, Matorofa was preparing food for his employer.

The court heard that Tafuririka then jumped over the precast wall and gained entry into the house.

It was alleged that Tafuririka passed through the kitchen where Matorofa was, who then asked him where he was going, but he did not answer.

He reportedly opened the lounge door and bulldozed his way towards the bedrooms.

While in the lounge, Tafuririka reportedly met Jessica Mukwanda and Betty Chirwa who ran away after he produced a knife.

The court heard that Matorofa then sought the assistance of Norman Ndlovu, a security guard at the premises, to apprehend Tafuririka.

The matter was reported to the police and the following day a constable identified as Zvinogona who attended the scene recovered the knife hidden in a silver vase near the bedrooms.

Mukwanda and Chirwa confirmed that the knife was the one Tafuririka had threatened them with.

Comments (2)

Headline, one would think it was the Zifa President. So the son employs a cook,2 house maids and a security guard who was sleeping on duty?Hey!!!!

Phidza - 2 June 2017

Misleading headline picture, while Philip's son is a Chiyangwa as well however this has nothing to do with Philip unless of course they want to imply that the house belonged to Chiyangwa elder.

Sinyo - 2 June 2017

