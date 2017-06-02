Chibuku Neshamwari contest on today

Share this article:

HARARE - The Harare leg of the Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival 2017 is on today at Warren Bar in Warren Park.

Several traditional dance groups will compete for the title won by Maramuro Agure last year.

Winners of the contest will walk away with $300 with runner up pocketing $200.

The traditional dance group which will land at number three will go home $150 richer.

The winning group will represent Harare Province at the Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival 2017 national finals that will take place in Bulawayo on August 5.

The winners of the national finals will take home a staggering $7 000 with position number two winning $5 000 while the third-placed one will net $3 000.

Redwing Beni Arinoti, from Manicaland — three-time winners of the contest — took home the coveted prize held at White City Stadium in the City of Kings.

The 18-member Penhalonga-based dance group, which won the same competition in 1996 and 2007, took the first prize of $7 000 with Bulawayo's Sekunjalo MaAfrica pocketing $5 000 after claiming second position.

Harare-based Maramuro Agure landed third position and $3 000 in prize money.

Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance festival is a tripartite partnership between sponsors, Delta Beverages, the National Arts Council and the Zimbabwe National Traditional Dance Association.

Founded in 1963 the Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival had grown to critical acclaim, and now boasts some of the most valuable entertainment franchises on the local arts front.

Freeman dates Takarangana Night Club

HKD Boss Freeman will perform at Takarangana Night Club in Harare's Hatcliffe suburb tomorrow.

He will share the stage with Major T and Fizzman Juntal among others. Freeman will be backed by the Dangerzone Band.

Zhakata returns to Karoi

Lonard "Karikoga" Zhakata will return to As You Like It in Karoi tonight after which he will perform at The Eland Bar in Kuwadzana, Harare tomorrow.

Mopo, Dembo performs at Wezhaz Bar

Potifa Mopo and Tendai Dembo will share the stage at Wezhaz Bar in Warren Park Harare tomorrow

Manake hosts Apama

Hilarious dancer Apama Styles will share the stage with Fearless dance group at Club Manake in Ruwa tomorrow.

Bev, Zoey descend on Shurugwi

Dancers Bev and Zoey will share the stage at Mzansi Night Club in Shurugwi tonight.

Vatumwa vaMwari launches new album

Harare-based gospel musical group Vatuma vaMwari are set to launch their latest and eighth studio album titled It Is Well at Highfield St Paul Anglican Church in the capital on Sunday.

The album was recorded at Gramma Records and produced by Peter Muparutsa.

On the forthcoming album, Vatuma vaMwari collaborated with gospel music veteran Mechanic Manyeruke on two songs — It Is Well and Vana Venyu Jesu.