Zanu PF fumes over 'rural party' jibe

Mugove Tafirenyika  •  1 June 2017 12:19PM  •  6 comments

HARARE - Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Mandi Chimene has slammed South Africa’s Higher Education minister Blade Nzimande, labelling him a “daft politician”, after he described President Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF as a “rural party”.

This comes as the South African Communist Party (SACP) general secretary told a Cosatu meeting in Pretoria on Monday that Zanu PF had lost the largely black urban voter base after embarking on a controversial land repossession programme that brought the once-prosperous southern African economy to its knees.

And this did not go down well with Chimene, who, in an unsolicited response, came out guns blazing, saying Nzimande did not understand why liberation movements took up arms against white minority rule.

“It goes to show how daft he is as a politician because he thinks we went to war so that we could take residence in suburbs when the fact is that we fought for land and that is why we value the rural vote,” she fumed.

In his address, Nzimande blamed Mugabe for seizing white-owned commercial farms to resettle landless blacks who had little or no experience in agriculture after his popularity ratings had slid.

“Because iZanu PF essentially has lost the middle class has lost many urban-based organisations, it’s become a rural party because of the mistakes they are making. Now ama comrades are denying that there is a problem,” he said.

Nzimande bemoaned the fact that Zanu PF had alienated workers, professionals and academics, despite them having helped the ruling party in the struggle for independence.

But Chimene argued the rural areas was where the bulk of the ruling party supporters are.

The rural vote has been the mainstay of support for Mugabe and Zanu PF, which liberated Zimbabwe from white minority rule in 1980 after fighting a guerrilla war.

“He (Nzimande) doesn’t know where the people are, hence his thinking is misplaced.  The war of liberation was fought in rural areas, not in towns. Whether people are educated or not, they all have rural homes, so what is wrong with us putting our emphasis there,” Chimene said.

“Even the African National Congress (ANC) knows the importance of the rural folk and I really don’t understand where this comrade is getting his political ideology from. It’s silly, really,” she added.

Zanu PF and the ANC — which is in a tripartite alliance with the SACP and Cosatu — have a long history of friendship dating back to the liberation struggle days when the two collaborated in fighting their respective colonial governments.

Comments (6)

I dont expect a grade 7 dropout to understand that independance is more than just land. Obviously the only word she has in her vocabulary is land no doubt from her grade 6 teacher.

Tafa Mahoso - 1 June 2017

SA government Ministers must prove they can do better than the Zimbabwean government on the land issue in their country. Our economy is now on the recovery path , after the teething problems as far as land utilization is concerned. The fact that we could not immediately produce as Boers did on the farms is no good reason to blame our takeover of our land. It took us some years to prove we can produce tobacco as Boers used to do .So what ? . We know our weaknesses in production and land allocation. We will correct our mistakes and move as a sovereign nation without being kept under a neo apartheid economic system as our timid brothers and sisters in SA, who to put their governing tails between their legs in fear of Boers. The sanctions imposed against our land reform are thawing and eroding. We need no lectures from cowards in the ANC government on what real democracy is , beyond the five year ballot box ritual,please Mr blunt Blade, a blade that cannot cut neo apartheid economic system in SA in favor of blacks. Waiting for for the ghost Luthuli to take action? My foot!

Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof) - 1 June 2017

Vana Chimene, mbanje itai shoma!

Jonso - 1 June 2017

twilight zone moments there madam, you not yet started packing. Where will you run to?

uncle Real - 1 June 2017

Ichiwo chikadzi ichi.Ngachiwanzwe bepa

Mandiita - 1 June 2017

Anyone who dare tell zpf the truth will surely be insulted.How primitive some people can become?Why not put forward your ideas and points without necessarily resorting to stone age politics of insulting opposing views?@Mzvinavhu, you should just stop hallucinating about the economy recovering.You have had too much of this fiction fed into your mind that you can't differentiate between reality and the imaginary.

Tahir Iqbal - 1 June 2017

