Taibu, Butcher in reunion

HARARE - Ex-Zimbabwe cricket coach Alan Butcher tried to convince Tatenda Taibu to come out of retirement when the two met in England recently.

Taibu, the first black Zimbabwe captain, quit playing cricket in 2012 for the church when he was only 29 before he was lured back as the convenor of selectors by Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) last year.

At the moment, Taibu is on a drive to turn around the fortunes of the local game with his newly-established Zimbabwe Rising Stars Academy currently touring England for the next six months.

A group of at least 16 talented young cricketers were selected to be part of the Academy and upon their return from overseas; they will embark on another six-month training programme at home.

Taibu, who was an accomplished wicket-keeper batsman during his playing days, played under Butcher.

In an exchange on Twitter, the former Zimbabwe captain, who played 28 Tests and 15o IDIs, said: “Catching up on many a battle we fought with@abutch58 and him trying hard to convince me to play again. To that I just smiled...

“1 thing Bill Flower told me when I was younger, said, u’l make lots of friends thru cricket. Nice seeing you today @abutch58.”

Butcher then replied: “Tiba, you’re one of the people who made my time in Zim such a rich experience. Bill was right!”

Butcher was in charge of Zimbabwe from February 2010 to the end of March in 2013.

The Englishman was tasked with instilling confidence back into the team that was at its lowest ebb after voluntarily withdrawing from Test cricket for six years.

His reign was, however, punctuated with joy and agony particularly due to the near misses when the team played well but lacked the killer instinct against some quality opposition.