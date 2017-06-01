Shabanie confident of derby success

Share this article:

ZVISHAVANE - Shabanie Mine have promised to play exhibition football when they host FC Platinum in a potentially explosive Zvishavane derby this Sunday.

Bvaru Bvaru technical director Taku Shariwa said, tongue in cheek, they hope to impress FC Platinum and interim Warriors coach Norman Mapeza to consider some of his players for national duty.

“It is quite an honour to play before the national team coach and I hope my boys will impress him and win themselves a place in his team,” Shariwa said in jest.

With bragging rights in the mining town going to the victor at Maglas Stadium after the match, Shariwa is fully aware of the importance for the league newcomers getting maximum points.

“This is just another league match for us and if we win we get all three points, a draw will give us a single point while a loss won’t get us anything and so we are going to play to win,” he said.

The asbestos miners, who have a much larger following than their fancied and financially comfortable neighbours, are confident of handing FC Platinum their first defeat of the season.

Shabanie coach Takesure Chiragwi said: “Football is practical. What you see in training — the play, the motivation will tell you what result you are going to get.

“We are not getting the best results we want but in terms of performance that will guarantee how we are going to play the next games, the performance is super. So at any given day we are going to get a positive result.

“I was only going to be worried if we were not playing well. We are losing some of the games and drawing others but we are playing very well.”

For a side that has limited financial resources due to the well-documented troubles at Shabanie-Mashaba mines, the Chinda Boys are punching above their weight.

This season, they have already beaten Bulawayo giants Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium while picking up draws against the big boys from the capital — Dynamos and CAPS United.

After 11 matches, Shabanie are in ninth place on the log with 14 points and go into Sunday’s game on the back of a goalless away draw with former champions Chicken Inn last weekend.

Chiragwi said they are creating chances but failing to get the vital goals — an area the team is working hard to improve on before Sunday’s clash.

“It’s only a phase we are going through but we are working on it so that we start getting the results we want,” he said.

“The players know each other well and they are going to try to prove to each other who is better among them so the team is not short of motivation.”

Saturday

Yadah FC v Hwange (NSS, 1pm SS), Harare City v Chicken Inn (NSS, 3pm SS), Bulawayo City v How Mine (Barbourfields), ZPC Kariba v Bantu Rovers (Nyamhunga), Tsholotsho v Dynamos (Dulivhadzimu)

Sunday

Highlanders v Triangle (Barbourfields), Ngezi Platinum v Chapungu (Baobab, SS), Shabanie Mine v FC Platinum (Maglas)