Saburi appointed ANZ editor-in-chief

Share this article:

HARARE - Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (ANZ) — the publishers of the market-leading Daily News, the Daily News on Sunday and the Weekend Post — have appointed experienced newspaperman Hama Saburi as editor-in-chief.

Saburi fills the coveted head of editorial position at ANZ with effect from today, having been recruited from Modus Publications — the publishers of the iconic Financial Gazette business weekly — where he was also editor-in-chief.

Making the announcement yesterday, ANZ managing director, Sharon Samushonga, welcomed Saburi saying the key appointment had been made after “a thorough and extensive search for the right candidate to occupy what is generally accepted as the most influential editorial position in the country”.

“Many worthy potential candidates put up their hands for the position, but it was Hama who emerged tops by some distance, and we are delighted to welcome him on board.

“He brings to ANZ bagfuls of both experience and passion, as the company enters its next development phase since resuming operations six years ago, having been unjustly shut down by the government in September 2003 for telling the Zimbabwean story accurately, like it is.

“It is an open secret that we have enjoyed stunning success commercially and editorially over these past six years, and we have no doubt that Hama’s appointment will ensure that we continue to lead where others follow — particularly with regards to our inimitable editorial quality,” Samushonga said, while also thanking ANZ’s loyal readers and advertisers.

On his part, Saburi said he looked forward to his new professional challenge, adding that he “fully appreciates the fact that the Daily News is much, much bigger than its owners and its staff”.

“If there is a media product in Zimbabwe that is truly deserving of the title ‘the people’s paper’ this is it.

“Even when the newspaper was off the market during those difficult years, and I’m glad this period now belongs to the dustbin of history, it remained on the minds and lips of most right-thinking Zimbabweans. That’s how big and how important the Daily News was, and still is in Zimbabwe’s body politic.

“I look forward to playing my part, together with all my new colleagues at ANZ as we work to take the company and its products higher,” he said.

ANZ also announced yesterday that long-serving staffer and current senior assistant editor, Guthrie Munyuki, had been promoted to become deputy editor with immediate effect.

Stanley Gama remains group editor.