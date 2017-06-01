Gushungo Dairies coup suspects indicted

Share this article:

HARARE - Four suspects allegedly caught attempting to bomb Alpha Omega Dairies will now stand trial on treason charges after the Prosecutor-General’s office served them with indictments yesterday.

Owen Kuchata, 34, Zimbabwe National Army corporal Borman Ngwenya, 30, Solomon Makumbe, 29, and an ex-soldier Silas Pfupa, 37, and jailed president of the Zimbabwe People’s Front political party Owen Kuchata, appeared before Harare magistrate Barbra Chimboza yesterday.

Their trial has been set for September 18 at the High Court. They were represented by Gamuchirai Dzvitiro.

Prosecutor Audrey Chogumaira alleged that sometime in August 2015; the accused persons held several meetings in Harare and planned to subvert a constitutionally-elected government.

Pursuant to their plan, the quartet allegedly went to Mapinga in Mashonaland West and formed a camp from which their members would be trained and operate. On January 1, last year, they allegedly went to President Robert Mugabe’s rural home in Zvimba and carried out surveillances to identify suitable vulnerable points to carry out the sabotage.

They allegedly later met on January 19 and resolved that they would use fertiliser bombs to fulfil their mission. On January 22, police claim they received a tip off that the quartet were planning to bomb Alpha and Omega dairies processing plant and tuck-shop during the night.

It is alleged that the quartet accused Mugabe of causing suffering to Zimbabweans because of his “dictatorial leadership.” Police detectives proceeded to the farm and claimed to have laid an ambush about 100m from the quartet’s target.

Around 10pm, detectives claim they saw the quartet approaching the dairies processing plant and immediately arrested them.

They searched them and claim they recovered four Molotov cocktails (petrol bombs), ammonium nitrate, nails and sand in 750ml Chateu bottles.

They also recovered Zimbabwe People’s Front Party manifesto, party constitution and documents relating to party activities.