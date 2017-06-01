Govt in $100m roads rehab deal

Farayi Machamire  •  1 June 2017 12:21PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Government has struck a $100 million deal with banks to rehabilitate the country’s damaged roads, Transport minister Jorum Gumbo has said.

This comes as rampaging floods, which injured 128 people and displaced at least 1 985, washed away several bridges and roads in major highways in southern parts of Zimbabwe.

“$14,5 million has been disbursed so far by the Finance ministry,” Gumbo told the Daily News on Monday.

“The second disbursement is expected in the next few weeks once all formalities for mobilising the money from the market are finalised,” he said.

The funds — mobilised with the assistance of Zinara and the Treasury — are set to be channelled to urban and rural district councils, and other road departments.

Gumbo said in the meantime, government has been conducting emergency works on the country’s roads.

He said Manicaland Province’s Stapleford and Honde Valley roads’ washed away sections have been fixed and are now open to traffic.

On-going projects include Chikwizi Bridge repairs along Mutare-Masvingo road, which is now 65 percent complete.

Repair works at Murare Bridge along Mutare-Masvingo road is now at 80 percent complete.

Related Articles

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media Zweely