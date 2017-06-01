Gemma ready for Joss Stone gig

Share this article:

HARARE - After lighting up the recent Miombo Magic Festival with her interpretations of Winky D’s Musarova Big Man and Jah Prayzah’s Mdhara Achauya, rising singer Gemma Griffiths has set her sights on sharing the stage with Grammy Award-winning singer Joss Stone at 7 Arts Theatre tomorrow.

The highly-anticipated gig, which is part of Joss Stone’s tour of 196 countries, will also feature Ammara Brown and Tamy.

“I feel incredibly blessed to be sharing the stage with Joss. She is actually one of my biggest influences in music, so when I was asked to perform I was so excited,” said Gemma, who is steadily making a name for herself on the festival scene in Zimbabwe and abroad.

To match the grandeur of the occasion, Gemma has promised to revamp her set.

“I have decided to do something completely new for this live performance. As for interpretations and new songs, yes to both, but there will definitely be surprises,” she told the Daily News.

The 23-year-old indie/folk singer, who is a holder of a degree in music attained in the United States of America, is also looking forward to performing alongside Ammara and Tamy.

“I am also excited to share the stage with Tammy again. We performed at the same Unplugged Zimbabwe event.

“As for Ammara she is amazing. She has always been someone I have wanted to perform alongside, and it’s just the icing on the cake,” said Gemma.

Ngoma NeHosho — the organiser of the Zimbabwean leg of Joss Stone’s world tour — has promised a concert to remember by the British music star known for hits such as Fell in Love With A Boy, The Love We Had (Stays on my Mind), Baby, Baby, Baby and You Had Me.

“Joss Stone is excited to be playing in Zimbabwe for the first time and we are thrilled to present a unique concert and a unique line up.

“This one-night only performance is part of Joss Stone’s amazing “Total World Tour”, in which she is going for a record of trying to perform in every country on the planet,” said Walter Wanyanya, the director of the promoting organisation.

He added that the forthcoming gig would be the fifth to be organised by his arts promotion organisation.

“Since inception in 2014, Ngoma NeHosho Live Sessions have grown from strength to strength with previous editions hosting South African Legend Bra Hugh Masekela, local legend Oliver Mtukudzi, Victor Kunonga, Alexio Kawara, Tariro NeGitare and Mokoomba to mention a few.

“Ngoma NeHosho is designed to bring to Zimbabwean audiences a different kind of concert experience to what they are used to and to engage with all audiences,” said Wanyanya.