Gango Fest on cards

HARARE - The inaugural Gango Festival — set to be the only barbecue festival of its kind in Zimbabwe — will be held at Borrowdale Racecourse, Harare on August 5.

Running under the theme “A life event for meat lovers,” the event is the brainchild of Proma Events.

“Everything is moving according to plan. We are looking forward to holding a unique and family-oriented event that has never happened in Zimbabwe before. The event will be characterised by feasting and enjoying live music,” said one of the co-organisers Blessing Jeke.

He told the Daily News that the event is meant to bring together “gango masters, chefs and food lovers.”

“It will be a unique barbecue festival organised for the enjoyment of lovers of traditional stir-fry dish. Gango lovers will have the opportunity to sample the tenderness of all delicacies and meats from various producers who have been invited to participate at the event,” said Jeke.

According to the Proma Events spokesperson, the day-long event will feature many competitions.

“Among many events there will be a gango masters competition, random tasting in search of the best dish, eating competition, meat suppliers or producers exhibition, and awards for various categories,” he said.