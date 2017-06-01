Chibuku Neshamwari moves to Harare

Share this article:

HARARE - Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival 2017, which was launched in Murehwa two weeks ago, will move to Harare this Saturday.

Several traditional dance groups will battle for honours at Warren Bar in Warren Park to land the provincial title won by Maramuro Agure last year.

Winners of the Harare leg of the popular contest will walk away with $300 with runners-up pocketing $200.

The traditional dance group which will land at number three will go home $150 richer.

In addition to the top prize, the winning dance group will earn the right to represent Harare at the Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival 2017 national finals to be hosted by Bulawayo on August 5.

The winners of the national finals will take home a staggering $7 000 with position number two winning $5 000 while the third-placed one will net $3 000.

Last year’s national finals of the competition, held at White City Stadium in Bulawayo, were won by three-time winners of the contest, Redwing Beni Arinoti, from Manicaland.

The 18-member Penhalonga-based dance group, which won the same competition in 1996 and 2007, took the first prize of $7 000 with Bulawayo’s Sekunjalo MaAfrica pocketing $5 000 after claiming second position.

Harare-based Maramuro Agure landed third position and $3000 in prize money.

Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival is a tripartite partnership between sponsors, Delta Beverages, the National Arts Council and the Zimbabwe National Traditional Dance Association.

Founded in 1963 the Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival had grown to critical acclaim, and now boasts some of the most valuable entertainment franchises on the local arts front.