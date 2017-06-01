CAPS in injury crisis

Share this article:

HARARE - CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe will have to contend with an injury-ravaged side during tomorrow’s African Champions League clash against Al-Ahli Tripoli of Libya.

The Green Machine host the Libyans at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow afternoon with a number of their regular players struggling with various injuries.

Captain Hardline Zvirekwi has an outside chance of being part of the action against the Libyans, who are yet to register a win in Group B after losing to USM Alger (USMA) before drawing with Zamalek in their opening two matches.

Zvirekwi, who has not had a proper pre-season rest for the past two seasons, pulled a muscle in the 2-1 win over USMA and missed his side’s 1-1 away draw with Triangle on Sunday.

The defender started training with the rest of his teammates yesterday and the Makepekepe medical team will have another look at him today ahead of the game.

First choice goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda also missed Sunday’s game and has not trained with the rest of his teammates.

In the event the big goalkeeper does not recover in time for tomorrow’s match, Chitembwe will have to rely on Jorum Muchambo to do duty between the sticks.

Striker Leonard Tsipa is doubtful for tomorrow’s match as he is still struggling for fitness.

Defender Dennis Dauda, who is suspended for tomorrow’s match, is also struggling with an injury and has not been able to train this week.

While Chitembwe has enough injuries to worry about in his camp, another major huddle the coach has to deal with is the issue of fatigue.