Artiste honours Guti

1 June 2017

HARARE - Upcoming gospel musician Simbarashe Ndungwa has composed a song in honour of Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (Zaoga) founder Ezekiel Guti.

Vana Vekutenda, the song which extols 94-year-old Guti who founded Zaoga in Bindura on May 12, 1960, is the title track of his just-released studio album.

“Baba Guti is my strength. Whenever the going gets tough in my business as a cross-border trader, I always get encouraged from realising that Baba Guti has consistently overcome even bigger obstacles since he formed Zaoga which is now found in over 125 countries.

“Baba Guti inspired me in so many ways that is why I decided to honour him through a song,” Ndungwa told the Daily News.

The Buhera-born artiste’s debut offering — produced by famed gospel music producer Lyton Ngolomi — includes songs like Mhururu Nemheterwa, Handirambi Kutumwa, Ndokudai, Pemberai and Hondo.

Guti, who was born in Ngaone area in Chipinge District in 1923, has ministered for over 60 years in many different countries, colleges and universities.

Among many key projects, Guti’s church runs Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University in Bindura and the Africa Multination for Christ College (AMFCC).

The respected 94-year-old Zaoga archbishop, who is married to Eunor, has written over 69 books.

