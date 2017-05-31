Treason, corruption charges against Zuma, Guptas

Share this article:

PRETORIA - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has laid complaints with the police against President Jacob Zuma, his son Duduzane, three Gupta brothers, and various cabinet ministers whom they accuse of treason, corruption and racketeering in charges related to state capture.

Those mentioned in the complaint include, Atul Gupta, Ajay Gupta, Rajesh "Tony" Gupta, Ashu Chawla, Nazeem Howa, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister David (Des) van Rooyen and suspended acting CEO of Eskom Matshela Koko.

In a statement on Tuesday, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said the move to lay charges was based on "new evidence" that emerged over the weekend.

He was referring to newspaper reports based on documentation and emails which reportedly formed a paper trail that implicated the "suspects".

"This acts as a preliminary indictment, and as more information emerges, we reserve the right to supplement these charges," explained Maimane. The South African Police Service could not be immediately reached for comment on the matter.