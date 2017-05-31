Masvingo Zanu PF war rages on

Share this article:

HARARE - Zanu PF factional fights in the volatile Masvingo Province are far from over after deputy chairperson Amasi Nenjana yesterday accused the faction rallying behind Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa of trying to form their own politburo.

Nenjana, who is strongly linked to the rival Generation 40 (G40) faction, accused senior party members of recognising recently appointed chairperson Ezra Chadzamira, arguing he was “unconstitutionally” elected.

This comes as the G40 Zanu PF faction, which is rabidly opposed to Mnangagwa succeeding President Robert Mugabe, is fighting to have the result of the party’s Masvingo leadership election nullified, after its candidate boycotted the poll.

G40-linked Mutero Masanganise — who quit the poll at the last minute — has taken the matter up with the party’s legal department, with a view to having the election invalidated.

In the hotly-disputed poll, Masanganise was crushed by alleged Team Lacoste kingpin, Chadzamira, who polled 29 543 votes against his measly 1 080 votes.

Nenjana complained that “they are moving around the districts introducing Chadzamira as the chairperson of the province but those elections were unconstitutional and the politburo is yet to make a decision on the matter”.

“I am still the acting chairperson,” he insisted.

“We have some senior politburo members here who are now forming their own politburo where they make decisions on behalf of the party. This is high level of indiscipline from senior members of the party. They are destroying the party. To me, there is no chairperson in the province.”

“We are still waiting for the politburo. I haven’t received any formal communication that I am no longer the acting chairperson. Some people are advancing their personal interests. There is someone who is sending them to destroy the party.”

Efforts to get Chadzamira’s comment were fruitless as his mobile phone was unreachable, but recently, he told the Daily News that the election issue was now water under the bridge and those who were still disputing it were “dreaming”.