Mapeza calls up Chigova

Share this article:

HARARE - Big Polokwane City goalkeeper — George Chigova was rewarded for his stellar season with Rise and Shine — when he was called for the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Liberia when it appeared he had missed out again.

Chigova, the rangy former Gunners and Dynamos goalminder had a memorable season with the Polokwane side where he kept 10 clean sheets in a barnstorming season that saw his team finishing sixth - ahead of giants such as Orlando Pirates who ended their campaign outside the top eight for the first time in the PSL era.

Last week, Chigova had appeared resigned to missing out again on the chance to represent the Warriors when caretaker coach Norman Mapeza overlooked him when the provisional squad was announced.

Chigova’s last dance with the national team was when the Warriors reached the semifinals of the 2014 African Nations Championships (Chan) before being replaced by Tatenda Mkuruva after Kalisto Pasuwa took over as national team coach from Ian Gorowa.

Mapeza had initially settled for CAPS United number one Edmore Sibanda, FC Platinum’s Petros Mhari and Ariel Sibanda of Highlanders.

And last night Warriors interim team manager Wellington Mpandare told the Daily News that they have decided to include Chigova to create more competition.

“We have decided to include him (Chigova) in the squad so that it creates a lot of competition,” said Mpandare.

“Remember, this is just a provisional squad and we will be in camp for almost two weeks so a lot is going to happen during that period and it’s good to assess more players.”

The Warriors were scheduled to get into camp last night and are expected to hold their first training session this morning. The team will be camped at Yadah Hotel in Waterfalls.

Mpandare said most of the foreign-based contingent like Marvelous Nakamba, Kuda Mahachi, Thabani Kamusoko, Ovidy Karuru, Danny Phiri among others would arrive this morning in time for the team’s first training session.

Mpandare said Belgium-based Knowledge Musona is only expected on June 3 while Supersport United defender Onismor Bhasera and Mamelodi Sundowns forward Khama Billiat are now expected at the weekend after their team’s assignments in the African safari.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Edmore Sibanda (CAPS United), Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Petros Mhari (FC Platinum) George Chigova (Polokwane City)

Defenders: Dennis Dauda (CAPS United), Partson Jaure (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Onismo Bhasera (Supersport United), Teenage Hadebe (Chicken Inn), Jameson Mukombwe (Black Rhinos), Eric Chipeta (Ajax Capetown), Sydney Linyama (Black Rhinos)

Midfielders: Thabani Kamusoko (Young Africans), Devon Chafa (CAPS United), Simon Shoko (FC Platinum), Kudakwashe Mahachi Golden Arrows), Khama Billiat (Mamelodi Sundowns), Marvelous Nakamba (Vitesse Arnhem), Danny Phiri Golden Arrows), Liberty Chakoroma (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Ovidy Karuru (Amazulu), Ronald Chitiyo (CAPS United)

Strikers: Tendai Ndoro (Orlando Pirates), Evans Rusike (Maritzburg United), Knowledge Musona (KV Oostende), Prince Dube (Highlanders)