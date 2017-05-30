Glitz, glamour at black-tie ZDF event

Share this article:

HARARE - Guests glammed-up for a black tie event at the Borrowdale Brooke Golf Course on Saturday to raise money for a Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF)-linked charity fighting cancer.

Invited guests from regional defence forces and top guns in Zimbabwe’s corporate world turned out for the annual extravaganza organised by the ZDF in conjunction with Musha Mukadzi, a Zimbabwe armed forces foundation, and helped to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to help cancer patients struggling with paying for prescription medications.

First, there was a black-tie invitational annual golf tournament, supported and endorsed by ZDF at Borrowdale Brooke in the afternoon, also dedicated to raising millions of dollars for non-profit organisation — Musha Mukadzi — which works towards long-term protection against non communicable diseases such as cancer and other diseases and infections.

Led by ZDF commander general Constantino Chiwenga’s supermodel wife, Marry, the Musha Mukadzi charity — whose primary partner is the ZDF — supports children, teens, men and women in need throughout the Zimbabwean community.

The charity fundraising initiative was running under the theme, “Championing Pro-active and Re-active Approaches in Fighting against Cancer.”

Borrowdale was a great venue befitting of a great event.

Bringing glitz and glamour, the golf tournament was a roaring success, attended by Chief of the South African National Defence Force, general Solly Shoke and Malawi deputy commander lieutenant general Clement Namangale, who both hailed the initiative. Shoke said the fundraiser “reflected the important role of the defence forces in giving back to the community.”

At night, guests enjoyed one of the premier social events of the year, presided over by Chiwenga himself. Guests began the evening enjoying cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. And every table had a bottle of single malt whiskey.

Guests received a complimentary drink on arrival, before enjoying a three-course meal and being entertained with live music from South African R&B and House singer, Bucie, whose 2014 hit song Easy To Love rocked music charts.

Emmanuel Manyika was compère for the evening.

He conducted bidding on extraordinary silent auction items, including a portrait of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa which was sold for a cool $50 000.

The auction was conducted as guests enjoyed a superb dinner, with the ongoing excitement of the live auction adding to the festivities, with fabulous one-of-a-kind items and more, going to the highest bidders.

It was a memorable black-tie evening beamed live on State TV.

Guests partied like rock stars at a musical experience like no other. The very private, intimate concert also featured Tendai Dembo and Goodwill Malinga, better known by his stage name Dr Malinga, a South African record producer and musician. The akulaleki hitmaker brought the house down.

Tuxedo dinner suits and ladies in chic evening gown attires made it a night everyone enjoyed in their own superb style.

“Zimbabweans must support this noble cause being advanced by Musha Mukadzi charity organisation. I pledge to mobilise the South African corporate sector to support the initiative,” Shoke said.

Mnangagwa, who was looking resplendent at the black-tie event, implored captains of industry and business people to pool their resources together to bankroll Musha Mukadzi.

Organisers said they were proud to have raised funds for such a worthy cause and thanked all the kind-hearted people.

Marry said Musha Mukadzi has created a wellness centre in Harare which will offer various cancer services and has already helped several young cancer patients. Sadly, three of them have since succumbed to the disease, she said ruefully.