Dendera soars high at Miombo

HARARE - Dendera music star Suluman Chimbetu, who turned 35 on Saturday, could not have asked for a better birthday present than gracing the Miombo Magic Music Festival where he gave a scintillating performance.

The Sean Timba singer, who was making a maiden appearance at the annual two-day festival held annually in Christon Bank on the outskirts of Harare, delivered an inspired performance that kept the bumper multi-racial crowd spellbound.

Suluman’s playlist included his own hits and that of his late legendary father Simon “Chopper” Chimbetu. Some of the songs that made the dance floor a hive of activity were Sean Timba, One Way, Comma, Dzandipedza Mafuta and Alice Mbewe.

With Suluman’s Orchestra Dendera Kings at its best, the upmarket audience could not just get enough of the harmonious dendera beat.

Orchestra Dendera Kings publicist, Joe Nyamungoma, could not hide his joy after the concert.

“We have to admit that we were pleasantly surprised by such a positive and encouraging reaction from a different crowd from the one we usually play for.

“The concert also made us as a band realise that music knows no boundaries; it’s universal and that was the reason why fans at Miombo were excited to see Sulu perform,” Nyamungoma said.

Suluman shared the stage with artistes from diverse genres who included Ammara Brown, Hope Masike, Tehn Diamond, Josh Meck, Soul Bone, Tribes Afro, Black Mamba Man, Fiddelicious, Gemma Griffiths, Transit Crew, Flying Bantu, Djembe Monks, Mackay Brothers, Rob Burrell and Cello Culture.

Sadly, despite Tawonga Mafundikwa — a member of the Miombo Magic Music Festival organising team — declaring that this year’s edition was the best ever, the event will be taking a break next year.

Miombo Magic Music Festival director, Gus Le Breton, told the Daily News before the event that economic circumstances had forced them to postpone next year’s event.

“We don’t have corporate sponsors, we have tried this year but we were not successful as it was tough … we have no sponsors... we encourage people to buy tickets so that the festival will continue running.

“As of now, we are happy with the response from music fans as we are only targeting 1 000 people. Next year we are taking a break and the festival will resume in 2019,” he said.