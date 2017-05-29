Jah Prayzah set for Canada return

Share this article:

HARARE - Zimbabwean music star Jah Prayzah will hold two gigs in Canada at the beginning of July meant to celebrate the giant North American country’s 150th anniversary.

The Jerusarema singer will kick off the tour of Canada in Toronto on Canada Day, July 1, after which he will perform in Edmonton the following day.

The tour dubbed “Africa Celebrates Canada,” Jah Prayzah’s second to that country, is being organised by Sli Artist Management led by former Slice International member Tinos “Slicey T” Viriri in conjunction with organisations such as Music Africa.

Toronto-based Tinashe “MC Bonde” Kadete, the spokesperson for the concert organisers, told the Daily News that Jah Prayzah was the natural choice for concert being held a day after Canada Day.

“Jah Prayzah appeals not only to Zimbabweans or Africans alone... he has created a big fan base out here in Canada and the USA of all races. Everyone dances to a Jah Prayzah song,” said MC Bonde, who presents The African Groove Show on G98.7FM Toronto.

In addition to Jah Prayzah, Slicey T’s Sli Artist Management has over the past few years organised concerts in Canada for a number of Zimbabwean artistes who include music superstar Oliver “Tuku”Mtukudzi, HKD Boss Freeman, Tocky Vibes, Trevor Dongo, Winky D and Nox.

For Uzumba-born Jah Prayzah, the forthcoming tour of Canada is yet another proof of his increasing profile beyond Zimbabwe’s borders. This past weekend, the Watora Mari hit-maker made a maiden appearance at Swaziland’s MTN Bushfire Festival which ended yesterday.

At the three-day internationally acclaimed music and arts festival, which will kicked off on May 26, Jah Prayzah performed alongside some top African artistes who included South African jazz legend Hugh Masekela, rapper-turned-gospel artiste Faada Freddy (Senegal/ France), JoJo Abot (Ghana) and Femi Koya (Nigeria).

Jah Prayzah’s debut at the MTN Bushfire Festival came after he shared the stage with continental hip hop star Cassper Nyovest in two gigs held in Durban and Cape Town in South Africa at the beginning of this month.

The MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs) Listener's Choice Award winner also performed as one of the headline acts at the Bassline Africa Day concert in Johannesburg alongside the likes of Thandiswa Mazwai and Ray Phiri.