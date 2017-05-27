Top US gospel star to perform tonight

Share this article:

HARARE - Grammy-nominated American gospel musician, William McDowell, will grace the Stadium Worship Zimbabwe event which will roar to life today at the Glamis Arena, Harare Showgrounds.

McDowell, a pastor with Deeper Fellowship Church in Orlando, Florida in the United States of America, will join more than 500 musicians and choirs from different churches across Zimbabwe at the event being spearheaded by Tommy Deuschle — son of Celebration Ministries International founders Tom and Bonnie.

Deuschle told the Daily News that the Stadium Worship Zimbabwe event-dubbed One God, One Nation, One Night-is meant to bring together different churches, leaders and people for one night of worship and unity.

“God told me there is going to be a season of unity amongst the churches. Where there is unity God commands a blessing... Zimbabwe needs a commanded blessing from God right now... We aren’t focused on titles, or who is there, who isn’t, but it is all for Jesus,” Deuschle said, adding that they had gone out of their way to publicise the event.

“We said let us do it together, do it for our nation. We went to all places from Harare, Chitungwiza, and Guruve sharing this vision... because we want to give credit to one person who is God.

“And people have been saying this is the time, we need something like this to rise up and do something.”

Deuschle was quick to point out that it would be much more than a mere concert.

“I feel God is going to explode and pour out different gifts for this generation. I communicated with William McDowell’s manager and I even told him what we expect. We want the worshipper in you not the musician. We just want to give God the praise due to Him, nothing more.

“We need to model the right things...Stadium Worship is that night... it is about the brand Jesus. There is God’s fingerprint on this event... We are going to have more than 100 churches represented on the night,” he said.

Word of Life’s Church Nicole Shana opened up on her excitement on taking part in the Stadium Worship.

“God will do something awesome when we are united so I’m looking forward to an awesome future. I’m excited for God first of all and His work on me then His Church and then the nation of Zimbabwe for His glory,” Shana said.

Drene Bismark from New Life Covenant is equally excited to be part of the Stadium Worship Zimbabwe event.

“It’s not about colour, race or denomination or style. If He is Jehovah for one He is Jehovah for all. Just come and see the power that is there between churches,” he said.