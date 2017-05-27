Stix praises Linyama, Mukombwe

Share this article:

HARARE - Black Rhinos coach Stanford “Stix” Mutizwa has praised the Warriors call-up of his two players for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Liberia next month.

Zimbabwe hosts Liberia on June 11 at the National Sports Stadium hoping to kick-start their Group G campaign on a positive note. The other teams in the group are Congo Brazzaville and DR Congo.

Chauya Chipembere defenders Sydney Linyama and Jameson Mukombwe were included in the 25-man squad released by interim Zimbabwe coach Norman Mapeza on Thursday.

Mutizwa believes the duo’s inclusion is a clear sign that his side are heading in the right direction after a good start in the 2017 Castle Lager Premiership season

The army side are riding high in the top flight since their return from the First Division as they currently sit in second place on the log with 20 points from 10 matches.

“This is probably the first time in a long time to have players from Black Rhinos called into the national team,” Mutizwa told the Daily News.

“This is a sign of great things for us as a club. It means we are in the right direction because having players in the national team means there is something good you are doing. And I only want to urge the boys to continue working hard.”

While Black Rhinos have two players called into the national team, Harare giants Dynamos could not even provide a single player.

The Glamour Boys are currently experiencing one of their worst starts as they are going through a rebuilding exercise under coach Lloyd Mutasa.

DeMbare have struggled for consistency so far as they have only managed three wins, two draws and three defeats after eight rounds of action.

Mutasa’s side currently sit on 12th position on the log table with 11 points and trail log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars by 11 points.

There were, however, a lot of talking points in Mapeza’s squad after he included the likes of Ovidy Karuru and Thabani Kamusoko after a long time away from the national team.

Kamusoko has been rewarded for his consistent displays for Tanzanian giants Young Africans.

The Zimbabwean has won back-to-back titles with Yanga after joining from FC Platinum in 2015.

Karuru’s career seemed to have been going downhill when he was released by Kaizer Chiefs in May last year.

The former Masvingo United and Gunners midfielder has, however, resurrected his career after joining South African First Division side AmaZulu.

Warriors Squad:

Goalkeepers: Edmore Sibanda (CAPS United), Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Petros Mhari (FC Platinum)

Defenders: Dennis Dauda (CAPS United), Partson Jaure (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Onismo Bhasera (Supersport United), Teenage Hadebe (Chicken Inn), Jameson Mukombwe (Black Rhinos), Eric Chipeta (Ajax Capetown), Sydney Linyama (Black Rhinos)

Midfielders: Thabani Kamusoko (Young Africans), Devon Chafa (CAPS United), Simon Shoko (FC Platinum), Kudakwashe Mahachi Golden Arrows), Khama Billiat (Mamelodi Sundowns), Marvelous Nakamba (Vitesse Arnhem), Danny Phiri Golden Arrows), Liberty Chakoroma (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Ovidy Karuru (Amazulu), Ronald Chitiyo (CAPS United)

Strikers: Tendai Ndoro (Orlando Pirates), Evans Rusike (Maritzburg United), Knowledge Musona (KV Oostende), Prince Dube (Highlanders)