Ncube sees some positives

HARARE - Newly-appointed Harare City coach Philani “Beefy” Ncube says his side can take a lot of positives from their 0-1 defeat to Dynamos in his first game in charge.

The Sunshine Boys went down in Thursday night’s match after Dynamos Cameroonian forward Christian Ntouba scored a scorcher in the first half to hand Ncube’s side their fifth defeat in 10 matches.

Ncube, who replaced Mike Madzivanyika barely 48 hours before the game, will have to earn his every penny in order to save City from relegation.

The Sunshine Boys are third from the bottom of the log with only seven points but Ncube is convinced they will soon climb up the ladder.

“The potential is there,” the former Bulawayo City coach said. “I think we were a better side and if we could have converted our chances it could have been a different story.”

Ncube said he did not have enough time to work with the rest of the squad prior to the DeMbare game and revealed that there would make some changes going forward.

“The issue is I only worked with 18 players just a day before the game, so I am still to meet the full squad which means there is still going to be changes and come Sunday three points,” Ncube said.

“The attitude so far is positive the fighting spirit is there and it’s unfortunate that we couldn’t make the ball cross the line.

“There is something that I saw in this team. If we can take the starting points we saw today, then there is a chance we can become a really good team. My target for now is to see the team climb up the ladder.”

The Sunshine Boys travel to Bulawayo tomorrow to face fellow struggling side Bantu Rovers at Luveve Stadium.

Rovers are just one place below City on the log with six points and come into tomorrow’s match after two straight defeats to Highlanders and Shabanie Mine.