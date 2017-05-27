Mutasa wants DeMbare consistency

Share this article:

HARARE - Lloyd Mutasa is eager for Dynamos’ win over struggling Harare City to act as a catalyst to turn around their indifferent start to the 2017 Castle Lager Premiership campaign.

A solitary strike by Christian Ntouba in the first half was all the Glamour Boys needed to pick up their third win of the season which left Mutasa a relieved man.

The Harare giants have struggled for consistency as they have only managed three wins, two draws and three defeats after eight rounds of action to sit on 12th position on the log table with 11 points.

DeMbare currently trail log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars by a massive 11 points.

The club’s executive had to call for an emergency meeting earlier this week where they summoned Mutasa over poor results.

The team’s leadership was not happy with the team’s 1-1 draw against lowly Shabanie Mine which came hardly on the heels of a 1-0 defeat to Black Rhinos.

And following the hard-fought win over the Sunshine Boys, Mutasa wants his charges to build on the momentum of their victory as they prepare to face ZPC Kariba in their next league match.

“I would want to believe that this is the turning point and if we can get another set of maximum points I’m sure it will enhance our chances going forward,” Mutasa said.

The former DeMbare midfielder said his project is work in progress and is slowly coming together.

He noted with concern that it is in the final third where they still need to work hard to ensure they score more goals to kill off games.

In the eight matches they have played so far, Dynamos have scored a measly six goals while conceding the same number.

“We are creating chances but we are lacking composure in front of goal but I think it’s something that we can work on going forward,” Mutasa said.

Dynamos host a relatively solid ZPC Kariba tomorrow and Mutasa is fully aware their next match will not be an easy task.

Sunday Chidzambwa’s side are currently in fourth place on the log with 19 points from 10 matches.

“Obviously, like I said before, if you are to look at ZPC Kariba and their coach...Chidzambwa, we are talking of an experienced coach who has a strong side,” Mutasa said.

“As Dynamos each game we play is gonna be a tough one and we are expecting the same against Kariba. They have been doing well lately and they will obviously come here looking for maximum points.

“But we hope to do our best and hopefully this win will be enough to boost the confidence of the youngsters.”

Mutasa also took time to praise his Cameroonian import Ntouba after he netted the winner on Thursday night.

Ntouba has been criticised in some sections for lacking the cutting edge especially for someone who is coming from outside the country.

However, Ntouba silenced his critics with a superb strike, something Mutasa feels could be the signs that the striker has settled.

“If you look at the goal, it was a wonder goal from a great striker which was enough to win us three points,” Mutasa said.

“I have always said it that he is a good striker but only needed time to adjust. I am sure he will keep on getting those goals for us going forward. As the technical team we are happy with him.”

ZPC Kariba will be eager to bounce back to winning ways after failing to collect maximum points in their last two matches in which they lost 2-1 to Ngezi Platinum Stars before they were held to a goalless draw by Chapungu in a mid-week fixture.

Tomorrow

Ngezi Platinum v Bulawayo City (Baobab), Chapungu v Tsholotsho (Ascot), Dynamos v ZPC Kariba (NSS), Bantu Rovers v Harare City (Luveve, 1pm), Chicken Inn v Shabanie Mine (Luveve, 3pm), FC Platinum v Highlanders (Mandava), Triangle v CAPS United (Gibbo), Black Rhinos v Yadah (Morris Depot), Hwange v How Mine (Colliery).