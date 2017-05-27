Munodawafa to launch new album tonight

Share this article:

HARARE - Gospel musician Munyaradzi Munodawafa will launch his latest studio album titled Mwari Vachitiitira Zvakanaka at Theatre in the Park in Harare tonight.

Munodawafa’s manager Farai Mhlanga told the Daily News yesterday that all was now in place for the launch of the album that features Zora star Leonard Zhakata.

“We are ready for the launch of Munodawafa’s sixth album on which he collaborated with Zhakata on one of the songs. I can assure music fans that they will be delighted by the new album,” Mhlanga said.

The new album includes Vabereki (featuring Zhakata), Mbiri, All Things, Million Blessings, Murangarire, Areka, Chombo, Chitima Chedenga, Hupenyu Hwakakosha and Border Tavhara.

According to Mhlanga, Munodawafa’s launch will feature performances by several artistes who include Agatha Murudzwa, Esther Kanengoni, Wisdom Kasheshe and Vadzidzi Vekutanga and the St Giles Band.

Munodawafa, who is visually-impaired, ventured into music industry at the tender age of 10 when he released his debut album Mwari Vanoona which included the hit Shandisa Chipo Chako.

His other albums are Farai Munashe, Zvinouraya, Zvava Zvezodzo and Chikwata Chinokunda.

On what promises to be an exciting weekend for gospel lovers, a promising new group called Mufudzi Wakanaka Gospel Choir will launch its debut eight-track-studio album titled Nhasi Ngatimutondere at Hatfield United Methodist Church in Harare tomorrow.

The debut offering includes tracks like Ndinoshamiswa Kwazvo, Nhasi Ngatimutondere, Wagadzira Nhasi Here? Ngatiende Vadikani, Padyo Nemchinjiko, Tiende Kudenga and Vafudzi Vakanaka.

Blessing Mandabva, the group’s publicist, is upbeat about the new project.

“Mufudzi Wakanaka Gospel Choir features top artistes from Hatfield United Methodist Church. The new album has already attracted overwhelming support from church members particularly the track Huvepo hwaMwari,” said Mandabva.

The Mufudzi Wakanaka Gospel Choir launch will be supported by several music groups including New Vision Choir, Ngoma Yeruponeso, Vessels of Christ, Denga Ratinhira, Ngariende St Luke, Varumbidzi Voices, Thandazani Chinyerere and Amazing Singers.