Mandiwanzira buys Seh Calaz DVD for $2 500

HARARE - Information Communication Technology Supa Mandiwanzira bought a copy of Zimdancehall star Seh Calaz’s DVD for $2 500 on Wednesday night at The Volt.

Mandiwanzira, who was the guest of honour at the launch of a compilation of 15 videos by the Mumota Murikubvira hit-maker, said the whopping amount he paid for the DVD was a sign of his own commitment and that of the government to the arts.

“Seh Calaz is a talented young man and I’m proud to grace the event …Zimdancehall has helped put Zimbabwe on the map and as a government we are fully behind the arts,” the minister told a colourful launch party graced by artistes such as Suluman Chimbetu, Stunner, Freeman, Killer T, Mudiwa, BaShupi and Carlos Green.

Mandiwanzira added that he identified with artistes like Mbare-born Seh Calaz.

“I grew up in the ghetto and this is why I am fully behind ghetto youths… I want Zimdancehall artistes to unite so that they can show their capabilities in singing,” he said before throwing a few sentences in Jamaican patois much to the amusement of the gathering.

The minister, however, urged Zimdancehall artistes to make use of technology.

“My ministry is encouraging musicians to embrace information technology as this is in line with modern global trends,” said Mandiwanzira.

The DVD launch was also attended by Zimbabwe Tourism Authority chief executive officer Karikoga Kaseke who praised Seh Calaz for contributing to the efforts of promoting Zimbabwe as a tourism destination.

“We happen to have the same drive of promoting our nation, and as such I offer this young man an opportunity to play at a function we will hold on June 2. We also pledge an all-expenses paid trip for Seh Calaz to Victoria Falls with his partner,” Kaseke said.