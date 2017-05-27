Man 'kills' wife for refusing to leave shebeen

Share this article:

HARARE - A 48-year-old Harare man has been dragged to court for allegedly bashing his wife to death after she refused to leave a shebeen following a drinking binge.

Black Zondiwa Mayowa, of Marimba, appeared before Harare magistrate Barbra Chimboza charged with murder.

He was remanded in custody to June 9 and advised to apply for bail at the High Court as he faces a third schedule offence.

Prosecutor Sabastian Mutizirwa alleged that on May 22 this year, Mayowa and his now deceased wife Mercy Ruth Lobo were consuming liquor at a shebeen in Milton Park in Harare.

The court heard that Mayowa told his wife that it was time to go home but she refused.

In a fit of rage, he allegedly started assaulting her.

One Ashipelego Ngwenya intervened and stopped Mayowa from assaulting his wife further.

Mayowa then dragged his wife home and along the way, he allegedly continued assaulting her.

When the couple reached 10 Dan Judson Road in Milton Park, one Innocent Garwe heard some noise and went outside to investigate.

He reportedly saw Mayowa attacking his wife with booted feet and ordered the two to move from his house.

Mayowa dragged Lobo for several metres from Garwe’s residence and left her at 11 Dan Judson Road before leaving the scene unnoticed.

According to State papers, the following morning, Thinkwell Mushiringi of 11 Dan Judson Road woke up at around 7am and discovered Lobo’s body outside his yard.

He filed a police report.

An hour later, Mayowa returned to the scene holding a jersey and shoes he had brought for his wife.

He was immediately arrested and admitted murdering his wife but said he only used a wooden stick to assault her.

Police recovered two blood-stained sticks and a quarter brick.

The deceased’s body had lacerations on the back and wounds on the face.