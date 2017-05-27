Let's unite against Zanu PF: Code

Share this article:

BULAWAYO - Political parties coalescing under the Coalition of Democrats (Code) have called on all opposition forces to come together as part of the broader initiative to put an end to President Robert Mugabe’s hegemony.

This comes as the Code leadership is set to meet today here to discuss the electoral road map ahead of the 2018 polls, among other pressing issues.

The grouping is currently chaired by Zapu president Dumiso Dabengwa.

Zapu spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa told the Daily News yesterday that leadership from all political parties under Code will be meeting for the first time.

"We all are in agreement that the greatest weakness opposition has is its fragmentation,” Maphosa said, adding that “the leadership will be meeting its structures explaining what Code is all about”.

Maphosa, however, said the meeting was important as it showed unity among opposition parties.

“As Code, we are saying with or without electoral reforms, this dictatorship may not be defeated unless every opposition vote is pooled in one basket against Zanu PF,” he said.

As a result, he said the meeting was also going to focus on poll preparations as well as cement the call by Zimbabweans for opposition parties to come together.

“Our meeting is confirmation of our conviction and commitment to a united opposition front in the coming elections.”

Speakers lined up for the event include political party leaders Welshman Ncube, Simba Makoni, Tendai Biti, Dabengwa, Gilbert Dzikiti, Farai Mbira, Barbra Nyagomo and Maxwell Shumba of ZimFirst.

The Bulawayo meeting follows the one held in Harare last week, which kicked off the launch of Code in the 10 provinces.