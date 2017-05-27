IRL action continues today

Share this article:

HARARE - There will be only three matches today in the Intercity Rugby League (IRL) due to the Sables’ friendly international away to Botswana.

Old Johannians (OJs), who are still searching for their first win in 2017, were scheduled to host Old Miltonians (OMs) at Old Hararians this afternoon.

OJs narrowly lost out to Mutare Sports Club (MSC) last weekend at Police Grounds when they went down 31-33.

Old Hararians home fixture against Matabeleland Warriors has also been postponed due to the Sables trip to Gaborone.

In the matches that are going ahead, MSC, who are still to taste defeat this season, host Highlanders in Manicaland with the match kicking off at 3pm.

MSC are looking solid this season and will surely be heavily involved in the hunt for the sole ticket to represent Zimbabwe in the South African Rugby Union Gold Cup.

The Manicaland side are in third place on the log standings with 20 points after four straight victories.

At Hartsfield in Bulawayo, Bulldogs will take on Gweru Sports Club (GSC) at 3:30pm with the two teams desperate for a win after lopsided losses last weekend.

Bulldogs were at the wrong end of a 0-138 defeat to Old Georgians (OGs) while GSC lost 3-50 to OH.

After running in 22 unanswered tries against the Bulldogs last weekend, OGs will be looking forward to another big victory when they take on Defenders at Police Grounds this afternoon at 2:30pm.

The Dragons will hand eightman Garth Adams his debut in the first team after he was named in the starting XV yesterday.

Former GSC forward Bradley Mbanga is also in line for his Dragons debut after he was included on the replacements.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) referee Talent Gandiwa will be in charge of the Enterprise Cup Final between Kenyan sides Kabras Sugar and KCB Rugby Club at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi this afternoon.

Gandiwa was selected as part of a Rugby Afrique Referee Exchange Programme that will also see a Kenyan match official travelling to Zimbabwe later in November to take charge of the IRL final.

The programme targets referees under the age of 25 to help them get international exposure by officiating in big matches across the continent.

A Kenya Rugby Union statement said: “Zimbabwe’s...Gandiwa will be the man in charge of Saturday’s Enterprise Cup final between defending champions KCB and Kabras Sugar.”

Gandiwa will be assisted by Moses Ndungu and Victor Oduor in the final scheduled to kick off at 12pm.



