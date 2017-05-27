Gary Tight in court for domestic violence

Tarisai Machakaire  •  27 May 2017 12:25PM  •  1 comment

HARARE - Afro-fusion artiste Gary ‘‘Tight’’ Muponda — the son of popular musician Willom Tight — was yesterday hauled before the courts for allegedly bashing his wife after she found him with a girlfriend.

The 22-year-old artiste, who appeared before Harare magistrate Annia Ndiraya – represented by Gwinyai Shumba, was charged with contravening the Domestic Violence Act for physical abuse.

He was released on $50 bail before the matter was postponed to June 2 for trial commencement.

The complainant is his 22-year-old wife — Amanda Manyuwa.

Prosecutor Devoted Nyagano alleged that on May 14 this year, Manyuwa arrived at their home and found Muponda inside the house with his girlfriend.

The court heard that Manyuwa entered the room and took her bags before proceeding to Muponda’s parents’ bedroom.

It was alleged that Muponda followed his wife to the room and began assaulting Manyuwa, stripping her naked in the process.

According to court papers, Muponda also told Manyuwa that he was going to kill her.

The court heard that Muponda’s girlfriend started taking pictures of Manyuwa while she was nude.

On the second incident, Manyuwa was preparing supper on May 18, when Muponda arrived and asked her where she had got money to buy meat.

It was alleged that Manyuwa told her husband that she had allegedly borrowed the money from her cousin.

This did not go down well with Muponda who accused his wife of lying and began bashing her with bare hands.

Manyuwa reported the matter to the police and was referred to hospital for medical examination.

Muponda has collaborated with music legend Oliver Mtukudzi on the song Inharo Dzegadzega and has produced various singles, including Ndazonyora and Tight Party.

Your article is misleading you are talking of Garry then Muponda which is which?

Coach - 27 May 2017

