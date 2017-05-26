Mugabe must provide jobs for all

Share this article:

EDITOR — President Robert Mugabe has failed to create jobs for youths in Zimbabwe, but for his son in-law Simbarashe Chikore and his daughter, Bona, he has successfully managed to do that.

Out of 2,2 million jobs promised it seems only two have been created and with only a year left, Mugabe has to create the outstanding 2 199 998 jobs outstanding.

It is reported that Mugabe’s only daughter, Bona, has been appointed to the censorship board so that she can protect the image of the first family from relentless onslaught by media platforms.

Bona has been appointed only a year after the appointment of her husband Simba as the CEO of Air Zimbabwe.

All these appointments by Mugabe show that he doesn’t care for Zimbabweans but only his family.

It is high time Zimbabweans stand up against this nepotism and demand what rightfully belongs to them. Jobs must be provided for all.

Youths have demanded jobs but Mugabe instead sends police who brutally attack and tear-gas law-abiding citizens, who would be exercising their constitutional right.

The president must fulfil his promise of 2,2 million jobs.

From the time of Government of National Unity up to now people have lost jobs and are now into vending, cross-border trading and other informal activities.

F. Chinowaita