Miombo Magic kicks off tomorrow

ENTERTAINMENT WRITER  •  26 May 2017 1:59PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - The two-day Miombo Magic Music Festival, set for Christon Bank, Harare, will kick off tomorrow with a star-laden line-up that includes Suluman Chimbetu, Ammara Brown, Hope Masike, Gemma Griffiths and Josh Meck.

Now in its sixth edition, the festival will also include artistes such as Tribes Afro, SoulBone, Black Mamba Man, Flying Bantu, Bulawayo’s Djembe Monks, Fiddelicious, The Circuit Party and DJ NonStop.

On Sunday — the second and final day — the festival will host eight acts which include Café Ole, Ann Sellberg, Sipite Girls, Cello Culture and the Jah Army Band, Vera, Steve Chikoti and rock musician Rob Burrell.

According to Miombo Magic Music Festival artistic director, Gus Le Breton, this year’s edition will offer non-stop music.

“There is going to be only one stage hence it will be one band after another; it will be music non-stop throughout the festival,” Gus Le Breton said, adding that they had gone out of their way to ensure music fans get the best sound.

“For this edition, we have set up a good sound system which will be manned by acoustic experts such as our own Vusa Moyo and we have also managed to persuade Keith Farquharson (the Ex-Ilanga band member who won the best South African Music Awards (Sama) gong for best sound engineer in 2011) just for this event.”

In keeping with its tradition since it was launched, fans will have the option of either camping at the venue or shuttling back to town.

“Fans can come with tents or they can move to town and back as we have shuttle services from Christon Bank to Harare,” he said.

Sadly, there will not be any Miombo Magic Festival next year due to the tough economic situation.

“We don’t have corporate sponsors, we have tried this year but we were not successful as it was tough … we have no sponsors... we encourage people to buy tickets so that the festival will continue running.

“As of now, we are happy with the response from music fans as we are only targeting 1 000 people. Next year we are taking a break and the festival will resume in 2019,” Le Breton said.

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media Zweely