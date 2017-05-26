Miombo Magic kicks off tomorrow

Share this article:

HARARE - The two-day Miombo Magic Music Festival, set for Christon Bank, Harare, will kick off tomorrow with a star-laden line-up that includes Suluman Chimbetu, Ammara Brown, Hope Masike, Gemma Griffiths and Josh Meck.

Now in its sixth edition, the festival will also include artistes such as Tribes Afro, SoulBone, Black Mamba Man, Flying Bantu, Bulawayo’s Djembe Monks, Fiddelicious, The Circuit Party and DJ NonStop.

On Sunday — the second and final day — the festival will host eight acts which include Café Ole, Ann Sellberg, Sipite Girls, Cello Culture and the Jah Army Band, Vera, Steve Chikoti and rock musician Rob Burrell.

According to Miombo Magic Music Festival artistic director, Gus Le Breton, this year’s edition will offer non-stop music.

“There is going to be only one stage hence it will be one band after another; it will be music non-stop throughout the festival,” Gus Le Breton said, adding that they had gone out of their way to ensure music fans get the best sound.

“For this edition, we have set up a good sound system which will be manned by acoustic experts such as our own Vusa Moyo and we have also managed to persuade Keith Farquharson (the Ex-Ilanga band member who won the best South African Music Awards (Sama) gong for best sound engineer in 2011) just for this event.”

In keeping with its tradition since it was launched, fans will have the option of either camping at the venue or shuttling back to town.

“Fans can come with tents or they can move to town and back as we have shuttle services from Christon Bank to Harare,” he said.

Sadly, there will not be any Miombo Magic Festival next year due to the tough economic situation.

“We don’t have corporate sponsors, we have tried this year but we were not successful as it was tough … we have no sponsors... we encourage people to buy tickets so that the festival will continue running.

“As of now, we are happy with the response from music fans as we are only targeting 1 000 people. Next year we are taking a break and the festival will resume in 2019,” Le Breton said.