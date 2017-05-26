Dynamos win, Bosso falter

Share this article:

HARARE - Dynamos got back to winning ways with a slender 1-0 win over struggling Harare City at the National Sports Stadium last night.

On the other hand, Highlander's suffered a 1-0 loss to Chicken Inn during yesterday's Bulawayo derby at Barbourfields Stadium.

Dynamos had only picked up only two wins in their previous matches before yesterday's victory.

Cameroonian Christian Ntouba scored the only goal when he fired home in the 36th minute.

Ntouba capitalised on some poor defending by City defenders from a corner kick before unleashing a powerful shot into the top corner.

After the match, Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa said: "I would love to believe that this win is the turning point of our season. If we manage to take the three points in our next game it would be good."

Newly-appointed Harare City coach Philani Ncube said: "The potential is there. We were the better side but our conversion rate was poor. We deserved at least a point."

At Barbourfields, Moses Jackson scored right on the stroke of full time to silence the Highlander's fans.

With the match seemingly headed for a draw, Jackson connected a corner kick from Innocent Muchaneka with a flashing header.

After the match the Highlanders coach Erol Akbay was happy with the performance of his team despite the loss.

“We lost because of loss of concentration in the last minute. First half we sat back and we were waiting for them to make mistakes and in the second half we were pressing them high. We played well in the first and second half," Akbay said.

Chicken coach Rahman Gumbo looked quite relieved by the win.

“A win is a win. We came here to get results and we got what we wanted. We played but our hearts were somewhere after our defender Teenage Hadebe left camp today. He lost his mother. It really disturbed our game plan,” Gumbo said.