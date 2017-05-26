5 years for raping minor

Tarisai Machakaire  •  26 May 2017 2:02PM  •  1 comment

HARARE - A Harare man has been jailed for five years for having sex with his girlfriend’s 13-year-old sister.

Talent Chitsinde, 27, of Tynwald South, was initially charged with rape when he appeared before Harare regional magistrate Temba Kuwanda but was later convicted of having sex with a minor after it was proven that the act was consensual.

Regional magistrate Kuwanda suspended two years on condition of good behaviour meaning Chitsinde will serve an effective three years in jail.

“The accused person exposed the victim to the risk of contracting HIV and sexually transmitted infections at such a tender age. One wonders why the accused person was so cruel to target a 13-year-old girl,” Kuwanda said in his ruling.

“The accused person’s defence that the sexual intercourse was consensual was unacceptable in the circumstances. The legislator who crafted this law wanted to make sure that young girls are protected from sexual predators like the accused person who take advantage of them.

“The complainant lost her most cherished virtue which is her virginity. Imagine the burden that would have been created for the victim’s parents if she had fallen pregnant.”

Prosecutor Chipo Matambo proved that on March 13 last year, the victim was sent to Dzivaresekwa 1 Bar to buy electricity tokens and met Chitsinde on the way.

He asked the juvenile to accompany him to his friend’s place and she agreed.

When they arrived at the house, he raped the girl wearing a condom.

The girl lost her innocence and Chitsinde spent the whole night sexually abusing the child.

When the victim returned home the following morning, she narrated the ordeal to her aunt who filed a police report.

The girl was subsequently sent for medical examination.

Related Articles

Comments (1)

and u get 15 years for being in possession of a pangolin!!!!

Chabwino - 26 May 2017

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 
Enter the three characters from the image on the right. This helps prevent automated 'bots' from submitting spam to the site. This field is NOT case-sensitive. If the characters are a bit hard to see, try refreshing the code by clicking the image.

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media Zweely