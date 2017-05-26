5 years for raping minor

Share this article:

HARARE - A Harare man has been jailed for five years for having sex with his girlfriend’s 13-year-old sister.

Talent Chitsinde, 27, of Tynwald South, was initially charged with rape when he appeared before Harare regional magistrate Temba Kuwanda but was later convicted of having sex with a minor after it was proven that the act was consensual.

Regional magistrate Kuwanda suspended two years on condition of good behaviour meaning Chitsinde will serve an effective three years in jail.

“The accused person exposed the victim to the risk of contracting HIV and sexually transmitted infections at such a tender age. One wonders why the accused person was so cruel to target a 13-year-old girl,” Kuwanda said in his ruling.

“The accused person’s defence that the sexual intercourse was consensual was unacceptable in the circumstances. The legislator who crafted this law wanted to make sure that young girls are protected from sexual predators like the accused person who take advantage of them.

“The complainant lost her most cherished virtue which is her virginity. Imagine the burden that would have been created for the victim’s parents if she had fallen pregnant.”

Prosecutor Chipo Matambo proved that on March 13 last year, the victim was sent to Dzivaresekwa 1 Bar to buy electricity tokens and met Chitsinde on the way.

He asked the juvenile to accompany him to his friend’s place and she agreed.

When they arrived at the house, he raped the girl wearing a condom.

The girl lost her innocence and Chitsinde spent the whole night sexually abusing the child.

When the victim returned home the following morning, she narrated the ordeal to her aunt who filed a police report.

The girl was subsequently sent for medical examination.