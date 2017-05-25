Zim Culinary Expo set for the weekend

Share this article:

HARARE - The inaugural two-day Zimbabwe Culinary Fusion Expo, organised by the Zimbabwe Chefs Association, will begin tomorrow at Longcheng Plaza in Harare.

Zimbabwe Chefs Association secretary-general Arther Masocha told the Daily News that the event would be largely a competition meant to showcase local culinary skills.

“Winners will walk away with gold, silver and bronze medals. Apart from the gongs, we are also selecting a national team of 12 outstanding chefs who will take part in the Nelson Mandela African Challenge Cup in South Africa set for August 28 to early September which will feature more than 30 countries,” Masocha said.

He added that the prize-giving ceremony for the event, being supported by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, Travel Media Holdings, Miss Tourism Zimbabwe and Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe, will be held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Harare on the final day.

According to Masocha, Zimbabwe Culinary Fusion Expo has the blessing of Zimbabwe’s tourism industry.

“Tourism players are interested in this expo as traditional food and beverages fall under cultural tourism.

“Participants will include all super chefs from hotels, restaurants, colleges, schools, corporate caterers, supermarkets, alcohol and beverage manufacturers, dairy products, all service providers and suppliers to the industry as well as culinary-passionate Zimbabweans.

“The expo is also expected to inspire young people to venture into the culinary industry and that is the reason behind programmes such as cooking and food demonstrations, culinary student competition, corporate events and live cooking demos by renowned chefs during the expo,” he said.