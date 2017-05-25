War vets in court over Byo violence

Share this article:

BULAWAYO - Two ex-liberation fighters who allegedly assaulted war veterans’ leader George Mlala during the Zanu PF chaos last Sunday have been dragged to court.

The duo — Abigail Nyamunda and Edward Ndlovu — appeared before magistrate Tinashe Tashaya yesterday facing assault charges.

They were not asked to plead and were remanded out of custody to June 2 for trial.

It is the State’s case that at around 9am on May 21, the accused went to Davies Hall, the Zanu PF provincial headquarters, intending to attend a scheduled provincial coordinating committee (PCC) meeting.

The complainant, Mlala, by virtue of his position in the party, indicated that he was to accredit party members using the register so that only eligible members — who compose the provincial executive committee — were allowed entry into the hall.

The court heard that before Mlala could begin the accreditation process, some party members confronted him and expressed their disgruntlement.

Ndlovu allegedly accused the complainant of favouring one faction which he intended to smuggle into the meeting.

His co-accused Nyamunda reportedly grabbed Mlala by the trousers belt, while the former attacked the complainant with clenched fists on the left cheek.

Ndlovu then took a walking stick and used it to assault Mlala on his back.

The two reportedly stopped after police intervention.

The court heard that the assault, which resulted in Mlala sustaining a swollen face, took place in the full glare of fellow party members.