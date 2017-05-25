PSL reserves Bosso judgment

Share this article:

HARARE - Highlanders will have to wait a little bit longer before they can learn their fate regarding the abandoned league match against Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) reserved the judgment.

The Bulawayo giants appeared before the league’s disciplinary committee on Tuesday over charges of breaching the rules and regulations of the game after their fans threw missiles onto the pitch protesting DeMbare’s goal.

Bosso fans felt Cameroonian striker Christian Ntouba was in an offside position when he equalised for the Harare side in the 42nd minute.

“The Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee has reserved the judgment involving Highlanders FC following a hearing that took place on Tuesday May 23, 2017 at the Premier Soccer League offices,” PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare said in a statement yesterday.

“Highlanders FC are being charged for breaching the Premier Soccer League Rules and Regulations.”

Recently, Highlanders chief executive officer, Nhlanhla Dube, distanced the club from the unruly spectators who soiled the match.

“Highlanders...categorically stands unequivocally opposed to all forms of disruptive behaviour occurring before, during and after football games,” Dube said.

“Our club regards missile throwing, pitch invasion and other acts that disrupt the smooth proceedings of football matches as abhorrent’’.

Meanwhile, Highlanders coach Elroy Akbay wants nothing short of a victory against their city neighbours Chicken Inn in a Castle Lager Premiership match set for Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

“It is a difficult game to win. We will do everything to win the match against Chicken Inn. We desperately need the three points to stay on top,” Akbay said.

However, the Bosso coach admitted the Gamecocks were a good team with good players and that his players needed to be at their best to win. Speaking about the senior players that did not take part in their previous match against Bantu Rovers, Akbay revealed they had assured him of their commitment, zeal and willingness to win matches.

“My players have promised me to do their best to win the matches. They have not been performing well against small teams. They have shown commitment now to win matches. There is now more competition in the team than ever. If you don’t perform in the team you are out,” Akbay said.

In other matches, Shibanie Mine will face Bantu Rovers today without their key striker Farai Mupasiri after he accumulated three yellow cards while ZPC Kariba will also miss Never Tigere in their match against Chapungu.



Today

Yadah FC v Triangle (Morris Depot), Highlanders v Chicken Inn (Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v Bantu Rovers (Maglas), ZPC Kariba v Chapungu (Nyamhunga), Tsholotsho v Ngezi Platinum (Dulivhadzimu), Harare City v Dynamos (NSS, 6pm)