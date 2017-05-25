Mbira stars mark Africa Day

Share this article:

HARARE - Several mbira musicians who include Bryn “Sekurutau” Mteki and Nyamasvisva and Maungira Enharira will share the stage tonight at the City Sports Bar.

The gig, dubbed Afribbean Nights, will also feature Zvido Zvavanhu and the Traditional Dance Ensemble.

City Sports Bar manager Mathias Bangure told the Daily News yesterday that the Afribbean Nights slot, which was originally created to accommodate reggae, now also caters for original traditional music.

“The demand for original traditional music is ever growing and for that reason we have decided to incorporate it into Afribbean Nights gig every Thursday,” Bangure told the Daily News.

Tonight’s show will be a perfect platform for Sekurutau to reacquaint himself with local audiences after over 14 years touring Europe, America and South Africa and Zimbabwe marketing his sculptures.

His performance tonight follows his recent tour of Manicaland, in the company of sungura artiste Obvious Mutani, which took him to Mutare, Chipinge and Checheche.

Sekurutau is expected to sample new songs off his forthcoming album titled Ndakabva kure which includes songs such as Inzwa and Ndinongovhaira.

As for mbira legend Nyamasvisva and his talented Maungira Enharira group, the gig tonight will be a dress rehearsal for his gig tomorrow dubbed “Bira Revhura Chando” set for The Volt tomorrow night.