Manchester bombing: Libya arrests suspect's brother, father

AFP  •  25 May 2017 9:13AM  •  0 comments

TRIPOLI - Libya has arrested a brother and the father of the man suspected of carrying out the bombing in the British city of Manchester, a relative and security sources said on Wednesday.

The family source, asking not to be identified, said intelligence services had arrested Hashem Abedi, who like his older brother Salman was born in Britain, on Tuesday.

One of the forces that supports the GNA posted a picture on its Facebook page of Hashem Abedi after detaining him.

"The father, Ramadan Abedi, has also just been arrested," said Ahmed bin Salem, a spokesperson for the police of Libya's Government of National Accord.

He said the brother was aware of Salman Abedi's attack plan and that the two brothers were both members of the Islamic State group.

The relative said Salman had travelled to Manchester from Libya four days before Monday's bombing that killed 22 people.

"His father wanted his son to stay in Libya but Salman insisted on going to Manchester."

The suspected bomber has been identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi, born in Manchester to Libyan parents who fled the regime of slain dictator Moammar Gaddafi.

