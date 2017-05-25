Econet steps up partner engagement

Share this article:

HARARE - Leading mobile telecommunications firm Econet Wireless (Econet) has unveiled an engagement programme in an effort to capacitate its business partners.

The company recently hosted a channel engagement and SMEs skills training forum in Seke, where about 200 of the mobile operator’s leading channel partners who service over 4 000 Econet brand ambassadors in Mashonaland East province attended.

Econet chief sales officer Givemore Jojo said the company has been developing its distribution channel network for more than 10 years.

“We have over the years built a vast distribution channel network that boasts of over 36 000 business partners consisting product wholesalers, distributors, vendors, agents and brand ambassadors spread across the country,” he said.

The company’s chief operating officer, Fayaz King, said his organisation’s relationship with its channel partners was at the centre of its successful distribution strategy over the years.

“Our ability to reach out to all our customers countrywide is through the business partnership we have developed with you over the years, and through your enterprise and local presence close to our customers in the communities we serve,” he said.

Sharing basic business practices on how to manage small and emerging businesses, King urged the channel partners to have a clear vision of what they want in business and take some risks in order to achieve their objectives.

“You need to have a clear vision, to think big and to take some calculated risks if you are to succeed and stay in business,” he said, urging the business partners to embrace technology in order to reduce operating costs and increase efficiencies.

The senior Econet executive also spoke of a new interactive App that he said Econet would soon unveil, which would increase dialogue between Econet and its business partners and simplify the way they do business.

“We will be able to get your feedback and sales reports, and be in a position to share with you our new products and promotions in real time,” he explained.

A number of business partners who spoke to the business daily expressed their confidence in the partnership with Econet, confirming that their lives had been changed for the better from selling Econet’s products.

Murehwa-based Econet channel commended the company for engaging its channels and hosting the forum, describing the company as “an agent for real economic change in our communities”.

Another partner Edson Kachingwe, who lives in Epworth and is an airtime reseller and EcoCash agent, said his business partnership with Econet has helped him to buy a house.

“Thanks to the business partnership with Econet, I have been able to build my own house with no debt, and actually left my insurance job to concentrate on distributing Econet products,” he said, adding that he recently signed up as an EcoSure agent.