Bulawayo City edge Hwange

BULAWAYO - A solitary Kelvin Madzongwe strike was all Bulawayo City needed to collect maximum points while compounding Hwange’s woes in a Castle Premiership match at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

The win was Bulawayo City’s fourth win of the season to take them to 14 points while for Hwange it was their sixth defeat of the season to leave them with a paltry eight points after 10 matches.

City were, however lucky to walk away with maximum points having been less from convincing which their coach Mandla Mpofu concurred with.

“Not the best game, especially our playing style. We managed to grind result which is important,” Mpofu said.

“Second half we defended well when Hwange were coming at us from all angles. We told the boys that it was a must win match. The win is a moral boost or us going forward.”

The match was played in a virtually empty stadium as only a handful of supporters paid to watch the match.

And those, who did not come missed little as the game lacked a lot of goalmouth action except for the 10th minute goal by Madzongwe.

Hwange were however, the better side but struggled to create clear cut chances but their coach Nation Dube remains positive of a better future.

“It was a tale of missed chances after we conceded a silly goal. We defended badly in the first half. It’s a new look team, we are still building. It’s unfortunate the boys are learning the hard way,” said Dube.

“Its work in progress and we will come right. Our team is in shape now and combinations are starting to show. It’s still early in the season we have to continue working hard I am confident we will come right.”