American choir tours Zim

HARARE - Gonzaga University Chamber Chorus, a choral ensemble from the United States of America, will hold three concerts in Zimbabwe as part of a performance-tour of southern Africa that will also take them to Zambia.

The choir, made up of 28 members, will begin their exchange and performance tour of their repertoire Unclouded Day: Music of a Hopeful Search in Zimbabwe tomorrow with a joint show with the Victoria Falls Serenaders at the Rainbow Hotel in the popular resort town before heading to Harare for a show at Arundel School Chapel on Monday.

The Gonzaga University Chamber Chorus, which has previously performed in China (2010), Austria and Germany (2013), and Colombia (2015), will then wind up its maiden tour of Zimbabwe at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Harare where they will share the stage with the award-winning Chitungwiza Harmony Singers on Tuesday.

Timothy Westerhaus, director of choirs and vocal studies at Gonzaga University, is conducting and guiding the choir from Lusaka, Zambia, to Harare, Zimbabwe, where it will participate in musical exchanges and performances with high school and university choirs, and sing at Masses and other public venues.

Westerhaus developed the choir’s first intercultural exchange and engagement tour in 2015 in Bogotá and Cali, Colombia.