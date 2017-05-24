Rotary e-Club tennis tourney a success

Share this article:

HARARE - Kumail Mohamed and Claire Machisa are the champions of this year’s Rotary e-Club “Ambassador” 4 Junior Tennis Championship in the Under-18 boys and girls categories respectively.

The two-day tournament was held over the weekend at Harare Sports Club with a good turnout from participants.

Mohamed won an easy battle against Andre Smith in the final with scores of 6-4, 6-1 in the Under-18 boys’ section.

In the girls’ category, Machisa was crowned the champion after outclassing Ruvarashe Shoko 6-1, 6-2 in the final.

In the Under-14 boys’ category, Takura Muhwandagara won the title after beating Marko Milosavijevic 7-5, 6-2 in the final.

Tadiwa Chamisa overcame Tanyaradzwa Midzi 6-1, 6-2 to win the Under-14 girls’ title.

Wayne Black’s son Joey won in the Under-12 boys’ category after beating Abbas Mohamed 6-4, 6-2 while in the girls’ section Julie Tungamirai beat Noma Masawi 6-1, 6-0 to walk away with the crown.

Tournament director Richmore Murape said the tournament was a success as it was able to attract a lot of players from across the country.

“We are looking forward to make this tournament bigger; we hope in the near future the tournament will start at provincial level with the winners progressing to the national event,” Murape said.

“We had participants from across the country and we are happy with this turnout; junior players need these kind of tournaments, and they have to play to sharpen their skills at this stage.

“In tennis you get better by playing more tournaments. We encourage our junior players to participate in more tournaments. Our aim is to expose our juniors to a high level of competition.

“They have to feel the heat now and we are happy with the talent of these juniors.”