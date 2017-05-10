Zim ladies bounce back to beat Ireland

Share this article:

HARARE - Zimbabwe bounced back to beat Ireland by six wickets in their second match of the Africa Women’s Quadrangular series in Potchefstroom, South Africa yesterday.

Having lost their first game to the hosts South Africa by eight wickets on Sunday, Zimbabwe did well to secure their first victory of the tournament.

After losing wickets early on in their chase of 210, Zimbabwe finally passed the target largely thanks to an unbeaten 125-run stand for fifth wicket between captain Sharne Mayers and Mary-Anne Musonda.

Mayers finished unbeaten on 46 from 70 deliveries while Musonda top scored with 65 from 90 deliveries.

Zimbabwe had lost openers Loren Tshuma (25) and Chipo Mugeri (12) early on in the innings as the Ireland bowlers made a quick breakthrough.

Anesu Mushangwe (14) and Modester Mupachikwa (9) soon followed before the Mayers-Musonda combination came onto the crease.

Gaby Lewis and Rachel Delaney were the pick of the Ireland bowlers after they picked up two wickets apiece.

Earlier on, Shauna Kavanagh had scored a half century to help Ireland pass the 200 mark after Zimbabwe had won the toss and elected to field first.

Opener Leah Paul (33), Jennifer Gray (24) and Lewis (20) also contributed meaningful knocks with the bat.

Seamer Precious Marange was the pick of the Zimbabwe bowlers after a spell of 4/32 from 8.1 overs.

Josephine Nkomo picked up two wickets while Tshuma and Mushangwe all claimed a wicket apiece.

Meanwhile, in the other match India beat the hosts South Africa by seven wickets yesterday.

The highlight of the match was Indian spearhead Jhulan Goswami who created yet another record in Women’s ODI cricket by becaming the leading wicket-taker in women’s ODIs.

Prior to yesterday’s match, Goswami was three wickets short of going past Australia’s Cathryn Fitzpatrick’s 180 WODI wickets.

Goswami went past Fitzpatrick’s tally with the wickets of Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, and Raisibe Ntozakhe.

However, while Fitzpatrick has taken only 109 ODIs for her 180 wickets, Jhulan has achieved the record in her 153rd match.

Goswami has an excellent ability to get extra bounce. She is a decent hand with the bat too.

She had also led India and with Mithali Raj, form the bridge between two generations of Indian female cricketers.

Blessed with a good height, Goswami can bowl regularly at 120 kph.

Her 3/20 yesterday helped India bowl out South Africa Women for at a mere 119.