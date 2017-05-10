Preps for JM Busha Marathon on course

Share this article:

HARARE - National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz) president Tendai Tagara said registration for the inaugural JM Busha Marathon is already underway and has urged athletes to register in time for the event.

The event is being sponsored by JM Busha 54 Races, a non-profit organisation, and is set for May 25 at the National Sports Stadium with several top athletes expected to take part.

The JM Busha Marathon was launched in the capital last week and Tagara said registration fees for the event are pegged at $10 for all the categories of 42km, 21km and 10km while kids who will be participating in the 10km will have to part ways with $1.

“We are urging all athletes to come and participate in the esteemed event,” Tagara said.

“Our registration has started and athletes can collect forms from our offices at the National Sports Stadium and Prince Edward School as well as other designated schools across the country. We are urging mostly the youths to utilise this rare opportunity.”

Tagara added that their preparations have been going on well and are bracing for exciting event.

“Our preparations have are going on well and we have been having our meetings twice every week,” he said.

“So far so good and we just want to encourage our athletes to register in time and avoid last minute rush. Those who are outside Harare can consult with our provincial offices to collect the forms and register.”

Sponsors of the event which will also be held in South Africa’s Rand Stadium few days after, will give over R350 000 in prize money.

That will be followed by the Elite JM Busha 54 Marathons Race in July in Zimbabwe where athletes from across Africa are expected to attend.

The event will serve as a spring board for athletes in the field and track events to practice and work towards representing their countries at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The JM Busha is a non-profit organisation involved in social investment programmes aimed at promoting sport, education, peace, stability, harmony and unity among people and nations.